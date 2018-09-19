Seven Seas Entertainment Gets License To MYTHICAL BEAST INVESTIGATOR Manga

Seven Seas Entertainment has announced through a site post, the license acquisition to the mystery manga Mythical Beast Investigator, a manga about a girl with a beast guardian living in a supernatural world.



Seven Seas will be publishing the manga in the U.S. in both paperback and digital platforms using single volume editions. The first volume, Volume 1, will be out on July 9th, 2019 and will cost $12.99.



Genjuu Chousain has 2 volumes out right now and is currently ongoing in Japan. Kadokawa is publishing the manga and is serialized in the Famitsu Comic Clear magazine.



Here is Seven Seas' official description on the series:

In a dangerous land where fantastical creatures exist, humans must live beside dragons and other supernatural monsters. That’s where Mythical Beast Investigators like Ferry come in. Ferry might look like a young girl, but she has extensive knowledge of magical creatures and dreams of creating peace between humankind and monsters. With her otherworldly bodyguard Kushuna by her side, Ferry will work to calm any conflict, no matter where that takes her! This beautiful fantasy series is sure to appeal to fans of The Ancient Magus’ Bride and The Girl From the Other Side: Siúil, a Rún.

There is no information on the characters at the moment. As soon as Seven Seas gives more information, we will let you know.