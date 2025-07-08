RECORD OF RAGNAROK New Trailer Drops For Season 3, Unveils Release Date For End Of This Year

Netflix and Warner Bros. Japan electrified fans at Anime Expo 2025 with the long-awaited reveal of Record of Ragnarok III (Shūmatsu no Walküre), unveiling a brand-new trailer and confirming a December 2025 premiere. The third season of the brutal gods-vs-humans anime brings a new staff lineup, fresh visuals, and the continuation of the high-stakes battle for humanity’s survival.

This season marks the next chapter in the bloody mythological showdown based on the manga created by Shinya Umemura, Azychika, and Takumi Fukui. With the gods and humans deadlocked at 3 wins each, the upcoming seventh match will be the most pivotal yet one that could determine the fate of humanity itself.

Season 3 will also be seeing a major staff overhaul as animation duties shift to a new partnership between Yumeta Company and Maru Animation (a change from Season 2’s Yumeta × Graphinica collaboration). Koichi Hatsumi, known for his work Tokyo Revengers, takes over as director. Yasuyuki Mutō (Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway, Tokyo Revengers) serves as head writer, while character design duties go to Yōko Tanabe (Handyman Saitō in Another World) and Hisashi Kawashima (Pretty Rhythm Aurora Dream). Yasuharu Takanashi returns to compose the music, ensuring continuity in the show’s epic tone.

The third season promises to dive deeper into the emotional and ideological stakes of the conflict, delivering "blood-soaked one-on-one battles of strong convictions," according to Warner Bros. Japan. With six battles down and a 3-3 tie, the seventh match becomes the most important bout so far.

Recap: The Road to Ragnarok

Season 1 launched globally on Netflix in June 2021, adapting the first three battles.

Season 2, split into two parts, aired in January 2023 and July 2023, covering the next three rounds.

Season 3 picks up with Battle #7, promising new fighters, more emotional stakes, and an explosive clash to tip the scale.

With the manga ongoing and multiple spin-offs expanding the lore, the Record of Ragnarok anime is shaping up to be one of Netflix's most enduring action anime series.

The original manga debuted in Comic Zenon in 2017, and is currently licensed in English by Viz Media. There are also several spin-offs that explore deeper character lore, including:

Jack the Ripper no Jikenbo (Record of Ragnarok: Jack the Ripper's Case Files)

The Legend of Lu Bu Fengxiang

Kamigami no Apocalypse (Apocalypse of the Gods), which launched in June 2024.

A mobile game titled Record of Ragnarok: The Day of Judgment launched on March 31st, allowing fans to step into the arena themselves.

With new animation talent, a fan-favorite battle arc, and an increasingly global fanbase, Record of Ragnarok III is poised to be the anime’s most impactful season yet. December can’t come soon enough.

