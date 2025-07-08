GARENA FREE FIRE Is Getting An Anime Series With New Trailer Revealed

Garena’s hit mobile battle royale game Free Fire is leveling up this time into the anime world. Garena Online Private Limited and KADOKAWA CORPORATION have officially revealed the first teaser trailer and visual for the upcoming Garena Free Fire anime adaptation, starring fan-favorite character Kelly. The project marks a bold new multimedia expansion for one of the most downloaded mobile games of all time. Check out the trailer down below:

The newly released trailer gives fans their first glimpse at the animated world of Free Fire, highlighting Kelly’s high-speed, parkour-infused action as she uncovers a mysterious conspiracy beneath a deceptively peaceful universe. The teaser visual features Kelly mid-sprint, reinforcing her iconic in-game reputation as the "Lightning-Fast Racer."

The production brings in veteran talent from across the anime industry:

Director: Ken Takahashi known for his animation direction on Ragna Crimson and Fate/Kaleid Liner Prisma Illya is set to helm the series.

Studio: Animation is being handled by CANDY BOX, the studio behind Blue Archive The Animation and Azur Lane Bisoku: Zenshin!.

Music: Handled by Sus4 Inc, with credits on Ragna Crimson and Jackie Chan & Clair’s Peace of the World.

Notably, the anime’s trailer features a newly reimagined version of Free Fire’s recognizable theme music. The melody has been transformed into a pulse-pounding opening theme that reflects both the tension and adrenaline-fueled energy of battle royale gameplay.

The project is being jointly produced by KADOKAWA QINGYU, the overseas production arm of KADOKAWA, and a top-tier Japanese anime studio. The Garena Free Fire anime is slated for worldwide broadcast and streaming, making it one of the rare game-to-anime adaptations with immediate global ambitions.

The move aligns with a growing trend of mobile game giants transitioning into multimedia franchises a strategy that has been successful for other anime series like Fate/Grand Order, Azur Lane, and Arknights. Given Free Fire’s massive global player base, the anime is likely to find a sizable and passionate audience upon release.

While the teaser only offers a glimpse, the anime is shaping up to blend sci-fi intrigue, intense action, and character-driven storytelling. With Kelly as the focal point, the adaptation promises to explore deeper lore beneath the surface of the game’s universe something longtime fans have been craving.

There’s currently no official premiere date, but with the visual and trailer out, more updates are expected soon, possibly detailing supporting characters, additional cast, and where fans can stream the series when it launches.

Stay tuned for more details as Free Fire takes an aim at the anime industry. Will it make a dent? Only time will tell.