DAEMONS OF THE SHADOW REALM Anime Announced By Studio Bones, Will Stream On Crunchyroll

During Crunchyroll’s Anime Expo panel on Saturday, Studio Bones officially announced an anime adaptation of Daemons of the Shadow Realm (Yomi no Tsugai), the latest manga from Fullmetal Alchemist creator Hiromu Arakawa. A new trailer and visual were unveiled, confirming that Crunchyroll will handle global streaming for the upcoming series. Check them out down below:

This adaptation marks a significant step for the critically acclaimed manga, which has been steadily gaining popularity since its debut in 2021. With Studio Bones at the helm and an experienced creative team attached, Daemons of the Shadow Realm is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated anime releases of the coming year.

The series is being directed by Masahiro Andō, best known for his work on Sword of the Stranger. Series composition is handled by Noboru Takagi, whose writing credits include Golden Kamuy and the later seasons of Kingdom. Character designs will be adapted by Nobuhiro Arai of Bungo Stray Dogs, while the soundtrack will be composed by Kenichiro Suehiro, a frequent collaborator on Re:ZERO and Golden Kamuy.

With this creative team in place, expectations are high for a faithful and cinematic adaptation of Arakawa’s newest work.

Daemons of the Shadow Realm debuted in Square Enix’s Monthly Shonen Gangan in December 2021. Hiromu Arakawa, widely celebrated for her work on Fullmetal Alchemist and Silver Spoon, brings her signature worldbuilding and character depth to this new project. Fans of Arakawa’s previous works will find familiar storytelling strengths here: strong emotional arcs, sharp dialogue, and complex, layered themes.

Square Enix Manga & Books is publishing the English edition of Daemons of the Shadow Realm. As of March 12th, nine volumes have been released in Japan, with the tenth volume set for release on July 11th. The English release has been steadily building a global readership, particularly among fans of Arakawa’s earlier series. They describe the series as:

In a remote mountain village under the watchful eyes of two stone guardians, the young Yuru contentedly lives off the land while staying close to the only family he has left—Asa, his precious twin sister. Asa, meanwhile, carries out a mysterious “duty” on behalf of the village while locked in a cage. Why is Asa a prisoner? And what other secrets does Yuru's otherwise idyllic home hide?

The anime adaptation is expected to expand the series' reach significantly, especially with Crunchyroll as the global streaming partner. This move is part of a broader trend by publishers and streaming services to bring high-profile manga properties to the international stage with top-tier animation studios attached.

This announcement is a major moment for both Hiromu Arakawa fans and the anime industry at large. Not only does it bring renewed attention to one of the most respected creators in manga, but it also signals Studio Bones’ continued commitment to high-quality, character-driven adaptations. Given the studio’s history with hits like My Hero Academia, Mob Psycho 100, and Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Daemons of the Shadow Realm may very well be their next great work.

More details on release windows, cast, and streaming dates are expected in the coming months. Until then, fans can revisit the manga to scratch that itch until the time comes. As always, stay tuned to Animemojo.com for more anime news!