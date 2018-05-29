SEVEN SENSES OF THE RE'UNION Anime Receives A New Teaser Video
Yesterday over on the official Twitter account for the Seven Senses of the Re'Union TV anime series, a new teaser trailer has started streaming that shows illustrations including the first novel's cover but no animation. Check out the official tweet down below:
The anime will officially premiere on TBS on July 5th at 25:58 (July 6th morning at 1:58 am), and will also air on BS-TBS on July 7th at 25:30 a.m. (July 8th morning at 1:30 am).
The story has been described as:
In the novels' story, there was once a legendary party named Subaru in the globally popular MMORPG Union. The group was made of elementary school friends. They earned fame in the blink of an eye for their unparalleled abilities in the Sense system at the core of the game. However, there was an incident where a player passed away inside the game. As a result of the death, Union ended service.
Six years pass. Haruto Amō, who was a key member of Subaru, has become a hopeless high school student. His personality has changed, and he has no friends or ambition. A classmate gets him to log in to the new Re'Union game, and he ends up having a "reunion" that is hard to believe. He meets his former in-game partner and real-world childhood friend Asahi Kuga. The girl who was supposed to have died six years ago was there.
Haruto can't believe his eyes. He thinks he must be ill or Asahi must be a system error or bug. Yet, she really seems to be there in the game. A new legend begins after the pair's reunion.
What are your thoughts on the teaser? Have you read the novels? What are your thoughts on the teaser? Let us know what you answered by leaving us a comment in the comments down below!
