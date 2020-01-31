Several New Cast Members Announced For KINGDOM Season 3

If you were a fan of Kingdom season 1 and 2, then you'll be happy to know that a third season is in the works, and it will likely be ready before the end of the year, 2020.

Kingdom is not a popular franchise in the West, but in Japan, it has a large following. Due to that huge following, and the success of the live-action movie, Kingdom Season 3 is now a thing so fans now have something to look forward to in the coming months.



What we like about Kingdom is its realistic take on medieval life, something many anime series tend to look over. The new season will focus on the "Alliance Arc", which will place our hero in new situations where he must face extreme challenges going forward.



Apart from the new storyline, fans should look out for new characters as well who will finally make their debut. From what we have gathered so far, some of the upcoming characters are Shun Shin Kun, Kan Mei, and Atsuko Tanaka. As for the folks who will voice these characters, they are Yuya Uchida, Miou Tanaka, and Atsuko Tanaka.



At the moment, the manga series is one of the most popular in publication right now, and that’s a good thing if you're a fan who needs more content.



For those who are waiting impatiently for the new season, well, your wait won’t be very long. The release date is set for April of this year, which is not very far away.

