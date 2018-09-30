 SGT. FROG Celebrates 20th Anniversary In '19 With New Manga Series!
In anticipation of its 20th Anniversary next year in 2019, Shonen Ace magazine has announced the launch of a new manga featuring Sgt. Frog! Hit the jump for details!

TopherH | 9/30/2018
Filed Under: "Shonen" Source: Anime News Network
Yūtarō Shido is preparing to launch a new manga, Chō Keroro Gunsō UC: Keroro Robo Daikessen (Super Sgt. Frog Ultra Cool: Keroro Robo's Epic Climactic Battle), as it was released in Kadokawa's Shōnen Ace magazine for later in October.  

Sgt. Frog was originally created by Mine Yoshizaki back in 1999 for Kadokawa, with English publishing rights over to Viz Media.  The title has spawned over 28 volumes from 1999 to present day, and also features an Anime television series that has spawned over 350 episodes released from 2004-2011 as well as five feature length movies.  

the announcement was accompanied by the image below created by Gundam character designer Yoshikazu Yasuhiko, who had drawn for Mobile Suit Gundam - The Movie Trilogy.  
