SHAMAN KING: The Manga Series Is Getting A Brand New Anime Next Year

Classic manga series, Shaman King , is returning to the anime scene with a brand new series! After years off the airwaves, it's back! Hit the jump to learn more about the brand new series!

Hiroyuki Takei's Shaman King is one of the most recognizable of manga series of the late 90s. The series released back in 1998 in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump. Upon the series first success, the manga got an anime release that even made it to the west!

The manga was given a sudden ending back in 2004 but later released a "true ending" in 2009. After the main series concluded, multiple spin-offs released that focused on different aspects or characters of the series. All written by Takaei!

Once the anime released in 2001, the series was hitting its stride. As the series published in the west, the franchise blew up. While the series only ran for a year, children of that era still reminisce about the series.

Now, in a recent reveal, it looks like the anime will return with new life. Officially, the series is set to adapt all 35 volumes of the series' complete edition. While no new reveals were given, in terms of studio and cast, these things will most likely come soon as the release date arrives.

For now, fans can expect a spring release of the show next year. Until then, its an excellent time to catch up on the series before the reboot! Don't forget to check out the reveal trailer below and share your thoughts on the upcoming show in the comments!

The plot of Shaman King revolves around Yoh Asakura, a shaman, a medium between the worlds of the living and the dead. After Yoh and his friends overcome the ten Patch Tribe members, Hao is awakened as the new Shaman King. He defeats Yoh and all his friends and absorbs their souls.

Shaman King returns in April 2021!