SHANGRI-LA FRONTIER Season 2 English Cast And Crew Revealed Ahead Of Dub Release

The best game adventure tale returns in English with the Episode 1 dub of Shangri-La Frontier premiering on Crunchyroll on Sunday, October 27th.

By MattIsForReal - Oct 26, 2024 03:10 PM EST
The Engish dub for Season 2 of the VRMMO anime Shangri-La Frontier hits Crunchyroll this week. Ahead the premiere of Episode 1 on Sunday, October 27th, the streaming platform has revealed the English dub cast and crew.

Based on manga by Ryosuke Fuji, which in turn was an adaptation of the Japanese web novel series written by Katarina, Shangri-La Frontier follows a teenage gamer who mostly plays older, glitchy games, but decides to change things up and take on the acclaimed best-selling virtual reality game, armed with the experience and skills he's gained playing these trash games.

The official story synopsis reads:

"When was the last time I played a game that wasn't crap?" This is a world in the near future where games that use display screens are classified as retro. Anything that can't keep up with state-of-the-art VR technology is called a "crap game," and you see a large number of crap games coming out. Those who devote their lives to clearing these games are called "crap-game hunters," and Rakuro Hizutome is one of them. The game he's chosen to tackle next is Shangri-La Frontier, a "god-tier game" that has a total of thirty million players. Online friends... An expansive world... Encounters with rivals... These are changing Rakuro and all the other players' fates! The best game adventure tale by the strongest "crap game" player begins now

The first season of the anime television series adaptation, which was produced by C2C aired from October 2023 to March 2024. The second season debuted earlier this month with English subtitles available to stream on Crunchyroll. Fans will finally be able to watch the English dubbed episodes starting tomorrow. Check out the cast and crew below!

Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 key visual

Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 English Dub Cast

  • Rakuro/Sunraku voiced by Eric Vale
  • Emul voiced by Molly Zhang
  • Rei/Psyger-0 voiced by Corey Pettit
  • Kei/Oikatzo voiced by Brittany Karbowski
  • Towa/Pencilgon voiced by Brianna Roberts
  • Aramiys voiced by Ian Sinclair
  • Bilac voiced by Lindasy Seidel
  • Female Narrator voiced by Brittany Lauda
  • Mana voiced by Stephanie Young
  • Professor voiced by Gabe Kunda

Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 English Dub Crew

  • Voice Director: Jason Lord
  • Producer: Susie Nixon
  • Adaptation: Jared Smith
  • Mixer: Neal Malley
  • Engineer: Victor Acosta

Shangri-La Frontier is directed by Toshiyuki Kubooka (Handyman Saitou in Another World). Series composition is by Kazuyuki Fudeyasu (That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime), character designs by Ayumi Kurashima (Devilman Crybaby) and music by MONACA (NieR:Automata Ver1.1a).

Season 1 of Shangri-La Frontier is available to stream on Crunchyroll.

