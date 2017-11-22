SHIN GODZILLA Sequel Will Not Happen Until After 2020

Speaking at a Q&A during G-Fest XXIV, Shin Godzilla co-director Shinji Higuchi detailed the Godzilla rights deal Toho had made with Legendary Pictures. It turns out the multi-year partnership with Legendary allows the Western film company to make Godzilla films like 2014's Godzilla, and the upcoming sequel Godzilla: King of the Monsters but not leaving room for much else.



With Legendary planning to produce an eventual crossover with Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla vs. King Kong in 2020, Toho actually can't make another Godzilla film until after 2020. Meaning that any hopes for a quick turn around on another Shin Godzilla film has been ruined.



Higuchi stated "When is the next Godzilla movie coming out? [Toho] cannot make it until after 2020." This essentially means that Toho's hands are tied until Legendary is done with their franchise. Although there are no detailed plans in place as to where Toho wants to take a Shin Godzilla sequel, Higuchi expresses interest in directing the follow-up if asked back.







Shin Godzilla was directed by legendary directors Hideaki Anno, creator of the popular anime Neon Genesis Evangelion, and Shinji Higuchi, special effects director of many films in the Gamera franchise as well as director of the first two live-action adaptations of Attack on Titan, 2015's Attack on Titan and Attack on Titan: End of the World.



Production of the film had to be rushed so as to not clash with Legendary's Godzilla releases, and the film released in July 2016 in Japan to over 446 screens. It was number one at the box-office opening weekend, with its gross tripling that of Toho's last Godzilla film, Godzilla: Final Wars in 2004. The film opened to widespread acclaim with Japanese critics, but had more of a mixed reception worldwide. Shin Godzilla ultimately serves as a reboot for Toho's Godzilla franchises.



If you're anxious for more Godzilla, an anime take on the beast released in Japan and will premiere on Netflix's streaming service some time next year. The reception to Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters has been very positive, Toho already confirmed not one, but two follow-up films as well. The anime sequel, Godzilla: Battle Mobile Breeding City will feature Mecha Godzilla and premiere in Japan May 2018.



