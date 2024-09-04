SPY X FAMILY CODE: WHITE Available To Stream On Crunchyroll This Week

After a successful theatrical run earlier this year, Spy x Family Code: White is ready for the small screen. It was announced that the film will begin streaming on Crunchyroll this week — on September 5th at 5:00 p.m. PT, to be exact!

Spy x Family Code: White will be available to stream in select territories in both Japanese with subtitles and dubbed in English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, and Castilian Spanish.

Written by Ichiro Okouchi (Sing a Bit of Harmony; Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury), Spy x Family Code: White is the first film in the popular anime franchise that's based on the manga created by Tatsuya Endo. It offers an original, standalone story featuring secret agent , his deadly assassin wife Yor, and their adopted telepath daughter Anya in an all-new mission. The official synopsis reads:

He's a spy. She's an assassin. Together, Loid and Yor keep their double lives to themselves while pretending to be the perfect family. However, their adopted daughter Anya, a telepath, knows both of their exciting secrets unbeknownst to them. While under the guise of taking his family on a weekend winter getaway, Loid's attempt to make progress on his current mission Operation Strix proves difficult when Anya mistakenly gets involved and triggers events that threaten world peace!

Spy x Family Code: White marked the directorial debut of Takashi Katagiri and proved to be a smash hit with critics and fans alike. With 33 reviews, it sits at a 94% on Rotten Tomatoes among critics. General audiences appeared to enjoy it a bit more, with an even more impressive 98% on the newly implemented Popcornmeter (formerly Audience score).

The Spy x Family manga — written and illustrated by Tatsuya Endo — has been serialized biweekly on Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ platform since 2019 and currently has over 31 million copies in circulation. An anime television series produced by TOHO Animation and animated by WIT Studio and Cloverworks debuted in April 2022. The series concluded its second season in December 2023 with a third season already announced. The anime series synopsis reads:

World peace is at stake and secret agent must undergo his most difficult mission yet—pretend to be a family man. Posing as a loving husband and father named Loid Forger, he’ll infiltrate an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician. He has the perfect cover, except his wife’s a deadly assassin and neither knows each other’s identity. But someone does, his adopted daughter who’s a telepath!

Although Spy x Family Code: White is a standalone original story, it probably helps if you've at least watched some of the anime series. Luckily, both seasons of Spy x Family are also currently available to stream on Crunchyroll, subtitled and dubbed.