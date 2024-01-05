SPY X FAMILY CODE: WHITE Drops New Trailer As It Crosses The 3 Billion Yen Mark At The Box Office

Japanese film distributor Toho has shared some exciting news regarding the highly anticipated anime film SPY x FAMILY CODE: White.

SPY x FAMILY CODE: White has raked in an impressive 3.4 billion yen (equivalent to US$23.74 million) in box office earnings in Japan so far, with more than 2.59 million tickets sold as of January 3, 2024.

To celebrate the film's box office success, Toho has released a new trailer for the film touting it as a "big hit". The trailer features some comedy, action, and the film's two theme songs.

During the holiday season, SPY x FAMILY CODE: White was watched by over 2.5 million people, indicating its tremendous fan following.

World peace is at stake and secret agent Twilight must undergo his most difficult mission yet—pretend to be a family man. Posing as a loving husband and father, he’ll infiltrate an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician. He has the perfect cover, except his wife’s a deadly assassin and neither knows each other’s identity. But someone does, his adopted daughter who’s a telepath!

SPY x FAMILY CODE: White is a product of WIT Studio and CloverWorks, the same studios that produced the SPY x FAMILY TV anime series. While the second season of the series has recently concluded, the film premiered in Japan on December 22, 2023. Fans worldwide are eagerly waiting for its international theatrical release, which is slated for 2024.

Last week, the first feature film in the popular anime franchise claimed the top spot with ticket sales of 866,000 and earnings of over $8.59 million US (1,224 billion yen).

The movie was shown in 383 theaters, including 50 IMAX theaters. To provide some context, Wish, Disney's latest animated film, has earned slightly less at $8.58 million US in Japan, but it had been two weeks since its release.

About SPY x FAMILY

SPY x FAMILY is a bi-weekly Shonen Jump+ manga series authored and illustrated by Tatsuya Endo.

The story revolves around a spy who must create a family to accomplish his mission, unaware that the girl he adopts as his daughter and the woman who agrees to a sham marriage is a mind reader and an assassin, respectively.

The SPY x FAMILY manga series is published in English for free through the Manga Plus app and website by Shueisha. The North American licensing rights are held by Viz Media.

The series has been serialized bi-weekly on Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ website and app since March 25th, 2019, with the chapters compiled and published into physical tankobon volumes.