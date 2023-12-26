SPY X FAMILY CODE: WHITE Takes Top Spot At Japanese Box Office

The second season of the Spy x Family anime has ended, but the franchise is still going strong thanks to Spy x Family Code: White landing in Japanese theaters last Friday.

The first feature film in the popular anime franchise claimed the number one position for its opening weekend. According to the official Spy x Family Twitter/X account, the film opened at number one with 866,000 tickets sold while playing in 383 theaters and 50 IMAX theaters. To date the film has earned over $8.59 million US (1,224 billion yen).

To put things into perspective, Disney's latest animated film Wish, which is in its second week of release in Japan, has made slightly less at $8.58 million US so far in the country.

According to AnimateTimes.com, Spy x Family Code: White's daily breakdown was as follows:

Friday, December 22 nd

Tickets Sold: 232,926

Box Office Revenue: 326,336,070 yen

Tickets Sold: 314,303

Box Office Revenue: 447,422,710 yen

Tickets Sold: 319,207

Box Office Revenue: 450,449,500 yen

Spy x Family Code: White is directed by Takashi Katagir and written by Ichiro Okouchi. The film includes an original story by Tatsuya Endo. WIT Studio x CloverWorks handled production and animation.

He's a spy. She's an assassin. Together, Loid and Yor keep their double lives to themselves while pretending to be the perfect family. However, their adopted daughter Anya, a telepath, knows both of their exciting secrets unbeknownst to them. While under the guise of taking his family on a weekend winter getaway, Loid's attempt to make progress on his current mission Operation Strix proves difficult when Anya mistakenly gets involved and triggers events that threaten world peace!

The Spy x Family anime is currently streaming on Crunchyroll with English dubbed and English subtitled versions of each episode.

About Spy x Family

The Spy x Family anime is an adaptation of the bi-weekly Shonen Jump+ manga of the same name. The Japanese manga series is written and illustrated by Tatsuya Endo and follows a spy who must build a family to execute his mission, not realizing that the girl he adopts as a daughter, and the woman who agrees to a false marriage, are a mind reader and an assassin, respectively.

The title has been serialized bi-weekly in Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ website and app since March 25th 2019. Its chapters, which are released every other Monday, have been collected and published into physical tankobon volumes. Shueisha also publishes the series in English for free through the Manga Plus app and website. The English licensing rights for North America are heald by Viz Media.