STAR WARS: VISIONS Volume 3 Release Date Announced With Sizzle Trailer

Closing out Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 was the Star Wars: Visions panel that provided fans with more information about the upcoming third volume.

Taking the stage was Lucasfilm’s James Waugh who announced that Star Wars: Visions Volume 3 will debut on Disney+ on October 29, 2025.

Star Wars: Visions Volume 3 will feature nine animated shorts, three of which will continue the stories of past shorts. Kamikaze Douga's "The Duel," Kinema Citrus' "The Village Bride," and Production I.G's "The Ninth Jedi" are all getting sequel stories in Volume 3. All three of these animated shorts were featured in the inaugural season of the show.

Written by Takashi Okazaki and directed by Takanobu Mizuno, "The Duel" sees a wandering stranger with a mysterious past defend a village from powerful bandits. In "The Village Bride," a Jedi on the run takes in the unique customs of a remote village under threat by a warlord.

Production I.G's "The Ninth Jedi," was written and directed by Kenji Kamiyana and follows the daughter of a ligthsaber-smith as she's pursued by dark forces while on a dangerous mission. "The Ninth Jedi" is widely regarded as one of the best episodes of Volume 1 and was even adapted into a manga published by Square Enix in Japan.

In addition to these three sequel stories, Star Wars Visions Volume 3 will feature six more brand new stories. These six new shorts will be told by David Production (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Fire Force), Project Studio Q, Trigger (Kill la Kill, Promare), Anima, Polygon Pictures, and Wit Studio (Attack on Titan).

The panel offered more details for each of the upcoming shorts in Star Wars Visions Volume 3, so be sure to check out the full livestream of Day 3. Towards the end, we were also treated to a high-impact sizzle reel, which you can watch below.

Star Wars: Visions is an animated anthology series that debuted in 2021 on Disney+. The series consists of original animated shorts set in, or inspired by, the Star Wars universe with a heavy anime influence.

The first volume featured nine anime shorts that were produced by seven Japanese animation studios, including Production I.G, Science Saru, Trigger, Kamikaze Douga, and more. The second volume, released in 2023, expanded the series to animation studios from around the world. Volume 3 will once again return to its Japanese anime roots.