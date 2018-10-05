Studio Gonzo's CONCEPTION Releases An Intriguing Teaser Trailer

This Fall, Studio Gonzo is releasing an anime adaptation of the Spike Chunsoft and PSP video game series, Conception. Check out the first teaser trailer.

The official Spike Chunsoft YouTube account has released the first teaser trailer for Studio Gonzo's upcoming anime adaptation of the Conception video game franchise. The anime will specifically cover the second entry in the franchise, Conception: Ore no Kodomo o Undekure!



Keitaro Motonaga (Digimon Adventure tri.- Chapter 1 Movie: Reunion) will direct from a script written by Yūko Kakihara (Digimon Adventure tri.- Chapter 1 Movie: Reunion, Orange, Persona 4 the Animation).



The video game is an isekai inspired tale which sees two high school seniors, cousins Itsuki Yuge and Mahiru Konatsuki, transported to the world of Granvania, where it is revealed that Itsuki is the legendary hero destined to meet the 12 Star Maidens and produce Star Children to fight the forces of evil. The game is part dating sim and part turn-based RPG.



The teaser video below confirms an October release for the anime.





