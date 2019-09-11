 Studio PRA's NUMBER24 Original Rugby Anime Releases New Promo
PRA's number24 spots shonen anime will continue a recent trend of rugby-themed shows including All Out!, Try Knights, and Ani x Para: Who is Your Hero? number24 will premiere this Winter.

MarkJulian | 11/9/2019
Studio PRA's original rugby anime number24 will premiere this January and a new promo video has been released online.   The anime is part of MOVIC's plans to produce trading cards and action figures for the property.  Shigeru Kimiya is directing the series from a script written by Rika Nakase, while Kei Mori  receives credit for the story concept.

The anime will follow a college rugby team as they deal with injuries and other issues while competing in the Kansai university rugby league. 

Stay tune for news on where the anime will stream and when it will premiere.
