Check Out This Final Trailer For SWORD ART ONLINE: ALICIZATION LYCORIS, As The Game Becomes Available Today

Bandai Namco has shared one final trailer for Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris , reminding players that the game has finally become available today.

Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris is an action-adventure game with role-playing elements based on Reki Kawahara's popular Sword Art Online series — although, as the name appropriately suggests, it is particulrly based on the third season of the Alicization arc.

Announced in March of last year, developed by Aquria, and published by Bandai Namco, Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris may be based on the Alicization arc, but it will be giving players a brand-new, and original story to sink their teeth in, so it will be a brand-new experience.

What's more, and in order to fully experience this original story, players will be able to create their very own in-game avatar to join the Sword Art Online: Alicization characters on their quest; engaging in action-packed battles where making strategic decisions will decide the result of the fight.

Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris is also featuring online multiplayer, so players can be joined with up to 4 of their friends to help them defeat their enemies, or go it alone and be joined by AI characters; you know, in case they happen not to have anyone join them on their quest.

Now that the game has finally become available today, Bandai Namco has shared on final trailer that shows players some of the main features in Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris, so be sure to check it out down below, nad let us know what you think in the comments section.

Take a look:

For the first time ever, players can experience SWORD ART ONLINE's anime storyline in game format with SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris! Play as the protagonist Kirito and immerse yourself in "Underworld," a mysterious virtual world set in the anime's Alicization arc. Featuring intense battle action, stunning JRPG visuals, and an expansive world to explore; your journey through the latest VRMMO SWORD ART ONLINE game is ready to begin!

Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris is available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC today.