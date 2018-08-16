SWORD ART ONLINE: ALICIZATION'S Anime Theme Songs Will Be Performed By LiSA And Eir Aoi
Earlier today fans recieved the news from the official website for Sword Art Online: Alicization that LiSA and Eir Aoi will be performing the anime's opening and closing theme songs! The site states that LiSA will perform the series' opening theme song "Adamas," and Eir Aoi will perform the ending theme song "Iris." The single CD for "Iris" will ship on October 24.
Earlier today the official website for the Sword Art Online: Alicization anime revealed that LiSA and Eir Aoi will be performing the anime's opening and closing theme songs!
The anime's hour-long first episode will debut with a premiere event in Japan on September 15th. The episode will also have a premiere event for fans on the west coast in Los Angeles on the same day. The series will have a few premiere events in Australia, France, Germany, Russia, and South Korea as well.
The anime will cover the entirety of the novels' "Alicization Arc." The Alicization arc is in volumes 9 through 18 of the original novel series. Director Manabu Ono has stated in an interview on the anime's official website that he accepted the job as director around the time of the Sword Art Online: Ordinal Scale film's preview screenings, and he has heard from Aniplex staff since that time that the plan is to adapt the original novel series all the way to the end.
Check out the official trailer for Sword Art Online: Alicization down below!
About Sword Art Online: Alicization: Kirito wakes up in a huge fantastic virtual world. Having lost his memory, he starts looking for clues. He meets young Eugeo at the foot of a black tree. Although Eugeo is a character coming from this virtual world (a NPC), he has the ability to feel and express human feelings. While trying to find a way to log out, Kirito suddenly recalls having run with Eugeo on the mountain where they are. How is it even possible? This memory shouldn’t even exist.
Besides, a young girl with long blond hair is in this memory. She is called Alice.
A name to remember at all costs.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]