TEOGONIA Anime Series Reveals New Trailer With Opening Theme Ahead Of Premiere

Teogonia's premiere is just around the corner! The isekai fantasy anime reveals a new trailer featuring its opening theme. Check out the latest details for the show and its release here!

News
By GBest - Mar 17, 2025 07:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Shonen
Source: Teogonia Website

The new and upcoming isekai fantasy anime titled Teogonia has recently released a new trailer just ahead of its release early next month. The trailer features its official opening theme song, “Shodo” (“Impulse”) by Emi Noda. Check out the song in the trailer down below:

The anime series is set to premiere in Japan on April 11th, 2025, and will also be streaming on Crunchyroll as part of its Spring 2025 anime lineup. There have been no other announcements for the show yet, but we could possibly see more and a panel or event at the end of the month during AnimeJapan 2025.

During the inital announcement of the anime, they released a teaser visual art piece for fans to enjoy. Check it out down below:


For the voice acting of the show, voice actors Mutsumi Tamura and Kana Hanazawa voice the two main characters. The rest of the main cast that has been announced are:

  • Orha – Yoshitsugu Matsuoka
  • Vegin – Atsushi Miyauchi
  • Manso – Katsuya Fukunishi
  • Elsa – Manaka Iwami
  • Alue – Hana Tsuigai
  • Polek – Hiroshi Naka


The anime adaptation is being handled by Asahi Production, with a team of industry veterans leading the project in a good direction:

  • Director: Kunihiro Mori (The Irresponsible Galaxy Tylor)
  • Series Composition: Tomoyasu Okubo
  • Character Design: Koichiro Kawano (Muhyo & Roji's Bureau of Supernatural Investigation)
  • Music: Kenji Fujisawa (BAKI)
  • Additional Staff Includes:
  • Art Director: Kiyotaka Yachi
  • Art Designer: Emi Toya
  • Color Designer: Eri Oga
  • Director of Photography: Ryo Kujirai
  • Editor: Ami Ishii
  • Sound Director: Yuji Tange
  • Music Producer: Takahiro Yamanaka


Teogonia is based on the light novel series written by Tsukasa Tanimai and illustrated by Kouichiro Kawano, Teogonia is published under Shufu to Seikatsu Sha’s PASH! Books imprint. An English version is also available via J-Novel Club for readers across the globe to enjoy the book. The story for the series is described as:

Humans fight to protect their land from invading demi-human tribes in relentless battles. As his world is engulfed by intense warfare, Kai, a village boy from Lag, joins the fight to defend all he knows. After Kai’s comrades fall one by one and he’s injured, he suddenly recalls memories from another life. A fantasy tale unfolds as a village boy explores a world of magic, mystery, and heroism.

What are your thoughts on the trailer and announcements? Will you be streaming this show when it comes out next month? Let us know what your thoughts in the comments down below! As always, stay tuned to Animemojo.com for more anime and anime related news!

