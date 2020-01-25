THAT TIME I GOT REINCARNATED AS A SLIME Season 2 Confirms Fall 2020 Release Date
The That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime franchise has confirmed that it will begin airing its second season this October in an already, incredibly crowded Fall 2020 anime season lineup. Also streaming during the Fall 2020 anime season is the final season of Attack on Titan, a new season of Log Horizon, the second season of The Promised Neverland, and the premiere of To Your Eternity.
A second season of Tensei Shitara Suraimu Datta Ken (That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime) was confirmed as the credits for the final episode of season 1 aired and we now have a release date.
Back in March 2019, the 25th and final episode of the two-cour first season first confirmed that a second season was on the way. A two-episoe OAD continuation featuring an original story was released in December.
That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime started out as a light novel series written by Fuse, and illustrated by Mitz Vah in 2013 (it's ongoing and has released 15 volumes to date). A manga adaptation (which is ongoing and currently at 13 volumes), written by Fuse and illustrated by Shō Okagiri is published in Kodnasha's Monthly Shōnen Sirius manga magazine.
