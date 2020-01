THAT TIME I GOT REINCARNATED AS A SLIME Season 2 Confirms Fall 2020 Release Date

Thefranchise has confirmed that it will begin airing its second season this October in an already, incredibly crowded Fall 2020 anime season lineup. Also streaming during the Fall 2020 anime season is the final season of, a new season of, the second season of, and the premiere ofBack in March 2019, the 25th and final episode of the two-cour first season first confirmed that a second season was on the way. A two-episoe OAD continuation featuring an original story was released in December.started out as a light novel series written by Fuse, and illustrated by Mitz Vah in 2013 (it's ongoing and has released 15 volumes to date). A manga adaptation (which is ongoing and currently at 13 volumes), written by Fuse and illustrated by Shō Okagiri is published in Kodnasha's Monthly Shōnen Sirius manga magazine.