THE ANCIENT MAGUS BRIDE Manga Series Has Hit The 5 Million Print Milestone
The January issue of Monthly Comic Gaden magazine has been released on December 5th, inside of the issue we get the news that Kore Yamazaki's 2013 manga The Ancient Magus' Bride has hit the big milestone of 5 million copies in print! The manga series which insipired the currently running anime series, is released in North America by Seven Seas.
The manga series that inspired the currently running anime series, has finally hit the big 5 million milestone! Hit the jump for the full details!
From the creators of Attack on Titan, Studio WIT and director Norihiro Naganuma comes the new anime series, The Ancient Magus' Bride. Watch the official trailer for the anime series and read the synopsis down below!
The Ancient Magus' Bride Synopsis:
Hatori Chise has lived a life full of neglect and abuse, devoid of anything resembling love. Far from the warmth of family, she has had her share of troubles and pitfalls. Just when all hope seems lost, a fateful encounter awaits her. When a man with the head of a beast, wielding strange powers, obtains her through a slave auction, Chise's life will never be the same again.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]