THE ANCIENT MAGUS BRIDE Manga Series Has Hit The 5 Million Print Milestone

Hatori Chise has lived a life full of neglect and abuse, devoid of anything resembling love. Far from the warmth of family, she has had her share of troubles and pitfalls. Just when all hope seems lost, a fateful encounter awaits her. When a man with the head of a beast, wielding strange powers, obtains her through a slave auction, Chise's life will never be the same again.

The January issue of Monthly Comic Gaden magazine has been released on December 5th, inside of the issue we get the news that Kore Yamazaki's 2013 manga The Ancient Magus' Bride has hit the big milestone of 5 million copies in print! The manga series which insipired the currently running anime series, is released in North America by Seven Seas.