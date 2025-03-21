THE BANISHED COURT MAGICIAN AIMS TO BECOME THE STRONGEST Light Novels Receives Anime Adaptation

Kodansha announced that Alto and Yuunagi’s fantasy light novel series The Banished Court Magician Aims to Become the Strongest (Mikata ga Yowasugite Hojo Mahō ni Tesshiteita Kyūtei Mahōshi in Japanese) is officially getting a TV anime adaptation. The series is set to premiere later this year in October 2025, with a new teaser trailer, visual, cast, and staff details revealed on the anime’s newly launched official website. Check out the trailer and teaser visual down below:

Shūichirō Umeda will voice the lead character Alec Yugret, a once-loyal court magician who finds himself suddenly cast out by the very prince he served. After years of devoting himself to support magic—aimed at aiding his childhood friend, the crown prince, on dungeon-clearing expeditions—Alec is unceremoniously dismissed for being “useless.” With his life upended, Alec is soon contacted by an old ally named Yorha, who offers him a chance to return to the world of dungeon crawling. This time, Alec is determined to prove that support magic might be the most powerful force of all. Here is a quick piece of artwork showing the character and his design off:

Directing the anime is Ken Takahashi (Fate/kaleid liner Prisma☆Illya 3rei!!, Ragna Crimson), with Masamune Hirata assisting. Kazuyuki Fudeyasu (Dropkick on My Devil!, Is the order a rabbit?) oversees the series scripts, while Yōko Satō (Saiyuki Reload Blast) handles character design alongside sub-character designer Nobuhide Hayashi. Both Satō and Hayashi also serve as chief animation directors.

The animation is being produced by Studio Gekkō, with music composed by Diosta inc. and High Speed Boy inc. Notable design contributions include monster design by Yoshiki Kuga and Recommendation, monster animation direction by Koh Kawarajima, and prop/weapon/accessory design by Yoshihiro Ujiie and Yuzuki Sekine. The visual style is further shaped by art director Manabu Otsuzuki and background studio Kusanagi, while color design is managed by Ryōta Katsuta and Maki Yamamoto. Shingeki Asakawa oversees photography direction, and Nobuyuki Abe returns as sound director under On-Lead.

To celebrate the anime announcement, light novel illustrator Yuunagi and manga artist Yuki Monji each created commemorative illustrations.

The original light novel ran on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website between 2020 and 2022. Kodansha began publishing it in print in 2021, with the fifth volume arriving in August 2024. Meanwhile, Monji’s manga adaptation began in July 2021 and is currently at 14 volumes, with the 15th releasing on April 9. The manga is available in English via Kodansha’s K MANGA app.

