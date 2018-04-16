The BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS Anime Is Officially Switching Timeslots
Earliter today in the most recent issue of this years weekly Shonen Jump magazine, the news has been revealed that the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations television anime series will be switching timeslots. The anime originally had the timeslot of 5:55 pm on Wednesdays but will now be moving to the 7:25 pm on Thursdays. The show's 54th and 55th episodes will air with the original timeslot on Wednesdays, and then the 56th episode will air the next Thursday in the new timeslot.
The Boruto: Naruto Next Generations television anime series originally premiered in Japan on TV Tokyo in April 2017. Viz Media is currently simulcasting the series on Hulu as it airs in Japan, with new episodes every week. Crunchyroll is also streaming the anime.
The latest arc that debuted this spring centers on the Chūnin Exam story that was told during the Boruto: Naruto the Movie film. You can check out the English dub trailer for film down below:
Synopsis: With Naruto as the Seventh Hokage, Hidden Leaf Village is planning to host the Chunin Exams to train new shinobi from the village and from their allied villages. Among the entrants are Sasuke's daughter, Sarada, Mitsuki, an exceptionally talented yet mysterious shinobi… And Boruto, Naruto's talented but impetuous son.
Meanwhile, Sasuke who’s been on a mission in another dimension appears before Naruto to warn of a strange impending danger. Shrouded with an evil aura, Momoshiki and Kinshiki appear and attempt to assassinate Naruto. Petrified, Boruto is shielded by Naruto, only to disappear in front of Boruto's own eyes.
