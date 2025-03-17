THE BRILLIANT HEALERS NEW LIFE IN THE SHADOWS Latest Trailer Has Landed

With its April 3rd premiere just around the corner, The Brilliant Healer’s New Life in the Shadows has released a new trailer, giving fans a first listen to the anime’s ending theme song, "Tsuki ni Negau" by sorato. The upcoming fantasy animecomes with promises of a mix of magic, adventure, and mystery, with a strong ensemble cast and talented production team behind it. Check out the short trailer down below:

The creator of the ending song, sorato. also left a small message about the song for fans to read (this is an English translation):

"Congratulations on the anime adaptation of Dark Healer. I'm Sorato, and I'll be writing the ending song.

Anime songs have saved me a lot in my life, so I'm very happy to have had the valuable experience of writing a song for an anime. It was my first time, so it was difficult, but I wrote it thinking of Zenos and the people I care about, as if I were one of the people gathered at the clinic. I'm also looking forward to seeing the voice actors from my favorite anime, which was my driving force behind my guitar practice, and to seeing the story with the voices of this stellar cast. I hope that the wounds of those who watch and listen to the anime and song will also be healed. High heal!"

The confirmed voice cast for The Brilliant Healer’s New Life in the Shadows includes:

Zenos – Shogo Sakata (Usato in The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic)

Lily – Miharu Hanai (Elena in A Journey Through Another World: Raising Kids While Adventuring)

Carmilla – Yoko Hikasa (Pencilgon in Shangri-La Frontier)

Zophia – Anna Nagase

Lynga – Mashiro Hitaka

Loewe – Sayaka Kikuchi

Krishna – Yuki Nakashima

Zonde – Taku Yashiro

Aston – Masaaki Mizunaka

Produced by Macaria Inc., the anime features a talented team bringing this fantasy world to life:

Director: Yuzuru Yoshizaki

Series Composition: Daito Miyagi

Character Design: Dub Ryu, Denpusen, Yoshihiro Sawada

Art Director: Hiroshi Goro

Color Design: Moe Kawata

Director of Photography: Kohei Tanada

Sound Director: Hiroto Morishita

Music: Harumi Fuuki (Management of a Novice Alchemist)



Based on the light novel series by Sakakaku Hishikawa and Daburyu, The Brilliant Healer’s New Life in the Shadows follows a mysterious protagonist with unparalleled healing abilities who navigates a dangerous world filled with power struggles and secrets. The English version of the light novels are published by J-Novel Club. They describe the story as:

Life hasn’t been kind to Zenos. He was born in the slums, and his dirt-poor background has denied him almost every opportunity. After an encounter with a healer, he throws himself into studying to become one and finally catches a break when an adventurer invites Zenos into his party. Zenos is thrilled—so thrilled, in fact, that he’s willing to put up with his teammates treating him like garbage. They fail to appreciate his talents and ultimately kick him to the curb, claiming he’s outlived his usefulness to them. Now bereft of money and out of options, Zenos decides to put his self-taught skills to use elsewhere and opens an underground clinic. Word quickly spreads about the brilliant healer working incredible magic in the city’s shadowy underbelly. Even the royal palace is taking notice... Can Zenos buck the odds and carve out a life for himself in a world that’s spit in his face? And can he save the lives of the patients who wind up on his doorstep in the process?

The Brilliant Healer’s New Life in the Shadows is set to debut on Japanese television on April 3rd, 2025, with simulcast streaming details expected to be announced soon.

What are your thoughts on the short trailer? Did you like the ending song? Will you be catching this anime when it releases or waiting for simulcast? Let us know your answers below! As always stay tuned to Animemojo.com for more anime and anime related news!