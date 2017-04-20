Shonen Headlines Pictures Videos Wallpaper

The Complete SAMURAI WARRIORS Series Based On The Video Game Dynasty Warriors Is Coming Soon!

The Complete SAMURAI WARRIORS Series Based On The Video Game Dynasty Warriors Is Coming Soon!

The complete Samurai Warriors series will be coming very soon! Hit the jump, check out a preview trailer and let us know what you think.

KILLAMOJO | 4/20/2017
Filed Under: "Shonen"
Today, Funimation annouced that the Samurai Warriors the complete series will be coming to DVD on June 27th of this year. Yes, there isn't a Blu-Ray version yet, but we can certainly hope that there will be one in the future. If you have played any of the Dynasty Warriors games then this anime is definitely for you.

Take a sneak peak with a preview trailer below. Don't forget to let us know what you think in the comment section below! Don't have an AnimeMojo account? Sign up for FREE HERE.



About Samurai Warriors:

Based on the hit video game series from the Dynasty Warriors franchise, this dramatic reimagining of one of Japan’s most revered historical periods throws you head first into the middle of an epic battle royal. Follow along as your favorite hacking, slashing characters from the video game meet once more on the battlefield.
Visit Our Other Sites!
Related Headlines
Grid View List View
The Complete SAMURAI WARRIORS Series Based On The Video Game Dynasty Warriors Is Coming Soon! The Complete SAMURAI WARRIORS Series Based On The Video Game Dynasty Warriors Is Coming Soon!
The complete Samurai Warriors series will be coming very soon! Hit the jump, check out a preview trailer and let us know what you think.
TWO NEW GRIMGAR ASHES AND ILLUSIONS Clips Entitled - Honing Their Skills & Survive. TWO NEW GRIMGAR ASHES AND ILLUSIONS Clips Entitled - Honing Their Skills & Survive.
Two new clips for the upcoming Grimgar, Ashes and Illusions release on Blu-Ray and DVD have surface on the internet! Hit the jump and check them out!
New DEATH NOTE Still Sees Keith Stanfield's L Interrogating Light Turner New DEATH NOTE Still Sees Keith Stanfield's L Interrogating Light Turner
Keith Stanfield, who plays L in Netflix's live-action Death Note film has released a new still on his Instagram page which shows his character face-to-face with Nat Wolff's Light Turner.
Posted By:
KILLAMOJO
Member Since 4/26/2016
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]