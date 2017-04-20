The Complete SAMURAI WARRIORS Series Based On The Video Game Dynasty Warriors Is Coming Soon!
Today, Funimation annouced that the Samurai Warriors the complete series will be coming to DVD on June 27th of this year. Yes, there isn't a Blu-Ray version yet, but we can certainly hope that there will be one in the future. If you have played any of the Dynasty Warriors games then this anime is definitely for you.
The complete Samurai Warriors series will be coming very soon! Hit the jump, check out a preview trailer and let us know what you think.
About Samurai Warriors:
Based on the hit video game series from the Dynasty Warriors franchise, this dramatic reimagining of one of Japan’s most revered historical periods throws you head first into the middle of an epic battle royal. Follow along as your favorite hacking, slashing characters from the video game meet once more on the battlefield.
