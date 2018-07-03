THE DISASTROUS LIFE OF SAIKI K. Manga Has Ended And Has Launched A 4-Koma Sequel

Looks like the second season of The Disastrous Life of Saiki K (Saiki Kusuo no Ψ-nan) will be on Netflix in terms of exclusive streaming distribution according to the main JP site.



That might explain why no one (CR or Funi) have mentioned it for their platform a few days ago. pic.twitter.com/yBu0gWNV0S — NormanicGrav (@NormanicGrav) January 19, 2018

These are all the anime this season that won’t be simulcast in the US because of Netflix:

- Violet Evergarden

- Fate/Extra: Last Encore

- The Seven Deadly Sins Season 2

- The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. Season 2 pic.twitter.com/z6R4yMLq0r — PlatinumDarryl (@ReadOrDarryl) January 20, 2018