THE DISASTROUS LIFE OF SAIKI K. Manga Has Ended And Has Launched A 4-Koma Sequel
Shūichi Asō' Weekly Shone Jump manga The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. ended its serialization last week after 6 years of publication and 24 released volumes. A 25th and presumably final volume will be released later this year.
In addition to the news on The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. (Saiki Kusuo no Sai-nan) manga's conclusion, we also have spotted reports on where the second season of the anime will officially air.
A 4-panel (4-Koma) sequel was launched in Shonen Jump on Monday.
As for the second season of the anime, it's currently being simulcast on Netflix Japan (per our Twitter sleuthing), just like Violet Evergarden. Likewise, it won't be released in North America until all episodes have finished airing.
To the average person, psychic abilities might seem a blessing; for Kusuo Saiki, however, this couldn't be further from the truth. Gifted with a wide assortment of supernatural abilities ranging from telepathy to x-ray vision, he finds this so-called blessing to be nothing but a curse. As all the inconveniences his powers cause constantly pile up, all Kusuo aims for is an ordinary, hassle-free life—a life where ignorance is bliss.
Unfortunately, the life of a psychic is far from quiet. Though Kusuo tries to stay out of the spotlight by keeping his powers a secret from his classmates, he ends up inadvertently attracting the attention of many odd characters, such as the empty-headed Riki Nendou and the delusional Shun Kaidou. Forced to deal with the craziness of the people around him, Kusuo comes to learn that the ordinary life he has been striving for is a lot more difficult to achieve than expected.
