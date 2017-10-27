THE DISASTROUS LIFE OF SAIKI K. Season 2 Confirms Winter 2018 Premiere In New Weekly Shonen Jump Ad
Earlier this year, it was confirmed that a second season of The Disastrous Life Of Saiki K. was in the works and we now have a smaller release window for the premiere. The latest issue of Weekly Shonen Jump is confirmed a Winter 2018 premiere for the show, which means it will likely premiere some time in January.
The latest issue of Weekly Shonen Jump contains a new key visual for the second season of The Disastrous Life Of Saiki K. season 2.
The first season of the show was simulcast on FUNimation during the Fall 2016 anime season but was overshadowed by more popular shows like Drifters and Yuri!!! on Ice. Hopefully their new partnership with Crunchyroll will see more anime fans discover the show.
A live-action film adaptation was recently released in Japan on October 21.
Shūichi Asō started his gag manga in May 2012 and the series is currently ongoing, with 23 volumes released thus far. The first anime season adapted the first 12 volumes.
To the average person, psychic abilities might seem a blessing; for Kusuo Saiki, however, this couldn't be further from the truth. Gifted with a wide assortment of supernatural abilities ranging from telepathy to x-ray vision, he finds this so-called blessing to be nothing but a curse. As all the inconveniences his powers cause constantly pile up, all Kusuo aims for is an ordinary, hassle-free life—a life where ignorance is bliss.
Unfortunately, the life of a psychic is far from quiet. Though Kusuo tries to stay out of the spotlight by keeping his powers a secret from his classmates, he ends up inadvertently attracting the attention of many odd characters, such as the empty-headed Riki Nendou and the delusional Shun Kaidou. Forced to deal with the craziness of the people around him, Kusuo comes to learn that the ordinary life he has been striving for is a lot more difficult to achieve than expected.
