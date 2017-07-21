Second Season For THE DISASTROUS LIFE OF SAIKI K. Coming In 2018
Advance solicits for Monday's 34th issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump will reveal that a second season of The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. will be released in 2018. A lot of attention during the Fall 2016 anime season went to Haikyuu!! season 2, Drifters and Yuri!!! on Ice.
The gag anime adaptation ofShūichi Asō's hilarious manga was criminally overlooked during the Fall 2016 anime season by Western audiences.
Combine that with the fact that the show was exclusive to FUNimation and a lot of anime fans who only subscribe to Crunchyroll missed out on the show.
Hopefully the new partnership between the two streaming platforms will lead to more people discovering just the hilarious day-to-day adventures of Kusuo Saiki.
A live-action film adaptation was released in Japan earlier this year.
To the average person, psychic abilities might seem a blessing; for Kusuo Saiki, however, this couldn't be further from the truth. Gifted with a wide assortment of supernatural abilities ranging from telepathy to x-ray vision, he finds this so-called blessing to be nothing but a curse. As all the inconveniences his powers cause constantly pile up, all Kusuo aims for is an ordinary, hassle-free life—a life where ignorance is bliss.
Unfortunately, the life of a psychic is far from quiet. Though Kusuo tries to stay out of the spotlight by keeping his powers a secret from his classmates, he ends up inadvertently attracting the attention of many odd characters, such as the empty-headed Riki Nendou and the delusional Shun Kaidou. Forced to deal with the craziness of the people around him, Kusuo comes to learn that the ordinary life he has been striving for is a lot more difficult to achieve than expected.
