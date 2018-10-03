THE DISASTROUS LIFE OF SAIKI K. Season 2: Shiggy Jr. And Psychic Lover Provide New Op And ED
We've had a ton of coverage on The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. lately. The manga just wrapped its run in Weekly Shonen Jump last month, but a 4-Koma sequel quickly followe d. In addition, we did some internet sleuthing to confirm that in addition to airing on TV Tokyo new episodes are also being added weekly to Netflix Japan.
The second season of EGG FIRM and J.C. Staff's adaptation of the Shonen Jump gag manga is currently being simulcast on Netflix Japan...
The 24-episode second season began airing episodes on January 16. If the current situation follows past instances, the first cour of Saiki K. season 2 should show up on western Netflix platforms at the end of the season (similar to what's occuring with Violet Evergarden and Fate/Apocrypha). Marking the start of the second cour will be a new opening theme "Oteage Psychics" (Psychics Who Have Given Up Hope), performed by Shiggy Jr. J-rock band Psychic Lover, who composes the music for the series, will be providing a new ending theme.
So in addition to all the new heavyweights premeiring this April, North American anime fans *should also have the chance to binge season 2 of Saiki K.
