The FATE/APOCRYPHA Anime English Dub Cast Officially Introduce Themselves
Co-creator Kinoko Nasu planned and supervised the story of TV anime adaptation of Fate/Apocrypha with the Red and Black factions of masters/servants, which was originally introduced as an eventually cancelled MMO game. While the Japanese broadcast is in its second cour, the English localized version hit Netflix on November 7th. The cast then took to Twitter to introduce themselves, here is a small peek at some of the tweets from the English cast for your viewing!
2017's big slate of Fate/ projects included a TV anime adaptation of Fate/Apocrypha.
Here is Netflix's official trailer for the release of Fate/Apocrypha for your viewing pleasure!
Fate/Apocrypha Synopsis: Fourteen Heroic Spirits gather for an apocryphal Holy Grail War. In a city called Fuyuki, seven magi and their Heroic Spirits once clashed in a Holy Grail War. But amid the chaos of the Second World War, a magus made off with the Grail. Decades later, the Yggdmillennia clan holds the Grail high and secedes from the Mage’s Association, declaring their independence. Angered by the move, the Association sends assassins after them, only to have them wiped out by a Yggdmillennia Servant. The choice is made to fight Servants with Servants, and the Holy Grail War system is expanded to two factions of seven Servants each. A Holy Grail War of unprecedented scale -- a Great Holy Grail War -- begins in Trifas, Romania.
What are your thoughts on the article? Have you watched any of the series yet? Are you going to watch it in English or Japanese? Let us know which character is your favorite in the comment section below!
