The FATE/APOCRYPHA Anime English Dub Cast Officially Introduce Themselves

2017's big slate of Fate/ projects included a TV anime adaptation of Fate/Apocrypha. While the Japanese broadcast is in its second cour, the English localized version hit Netflix on November 7th!

Incredibly honored to announce that I play Jeanne d'Arc aka Joan of Arc aka Ruler in Fate/Apocrypha, now on Netflix 💙😊😊😊 pic.twitter.com/u0lVBbz7Ax — Erika Harlacher (@ErikaHarlacher) November 7, 2017

Are you my Master? I voice Mordred aka Saber of Red in Fate/Apocrypha, now available on Netflix. #FateApocrypha pic.twitter.com/RMtNr6G2iz — Erica Lindbeck (@ericalindbeck) November 7, 2017

I play Astolfo / RIDER of Black in Fate/Apocrypha, available now on #Netflix!! I LOVE this character so much. Enjoy! #FateApocrypha pic.twitter.com/BflVeLb9BZ — Faye Mata (@PrincessAura) November 7, 2017

Not only do I voice Roche Frain Yggdmillenia and Assassin of Black in Fate/Apocrypha, but I'm also doing the script adaptation! pic.twitter.com/4fhznUIlFz — Erica Mendez (@tsunderica) November 7, 2017

It's late o'clock but hype never sleeps! I'm in Fate/Apocrypha, on Netflix now! I'm the Assassin of Red, Archer of Red, & Reika Rikudou 😍😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/OxA0uGIRzG — Allegra Clark (@SimplyAllegra) November 7, 2017

Co-creator Kinoko Nasu planned and supervised the story of TV anime adaptation ofwith the Red and Black factions of masters/servants, which was originally introduced as an eventually cancelled MMO game. While the Japanese broadcast is in its second cour, the English localized version hit Netflix on November 7th. The cast then took to Twitter to introduce themselves, here is a small peek at some of the tweets from the English cast for your viewing!Here is Netflix's official trailer for the release of Fate/Apocrypha for your viewing pleasure!Fate/Apocrypha Synopsis: Fourteen Heroic Spirits gather for an apocryphal Holy Grail War. In a city called Fuyuki, seven magi and their Heroic Spirits once clashed in a Holy Grail War. But amid the chaos of the Second World War, a magus made off with the Grail. Decades later, the Yggdmillennia clan holds the Grail high and secedes from the Mage’s Association, declaring their independence. Angered by the move, the Association sends assassins after them, only to have them wiped out by a Yggdmillennia Servant. The choice is made to fight Servants with Servants, and the Holy Grail War system is expanded to two factions of seven Servants each. A Holy Grail War of unprecedented scale -- a Great Holy Grail War -- begins in Trifas, Romania.What are your thoughts on the article? Have you watched any of the series yet? Are you going to watch it in English or Japanese? Let us know which character is your favorite in the comment section below!