The "Final" FAIRY TAIL Anime Season Reveals Returning Cast And Staff Members

The official website for the anime adaptations of Hiro Mashimas hit manga series Fairy Tail confirmed that the "final series" will arrive this fall.

Griffin Best | 4/11/2018
Earlier last week the official website for the anime adaptation of Hiro Mashimas manga series Fairy Tail confirmed the news for fans that the "final series" will be arriving this fall. The site also revealed returning staff and cast members for the "final series".

On the site the main staff that will be returning are all from the second and most recent television anime. Shinji Ishihira is directing at A-1 Pictures and Bridge, Masashi Sogo is handling series composition, and Shinji Takeuchi and Toshihiko Sano are designing the characters. Shoji Hata is the sound designer and Yasuharu Takanashi is composing the music.

The returning cast members are:

Tetsuya Kakihara as Natsu
Aya Hirano as Lucy
Rie Kugimiya as Happy
Yūichi Nakamura as Gray
Sayaka Ohara as Erza

What are your thoughts on the news? Are you a fan of the Fairy Tail series? Let us know what your thoughts are in the comments below!
