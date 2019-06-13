THE FLOWERS OF EVIL Manga Is Get Its First Movie Come This September

If you're a fan of The Flowers of Evil manga, then you'll be happy to know that a movie is in the pipeline for release later this year.

The Flowers of Evil is a wonderful Manga series that anyone should read if they have the time to indulge themselves. Now, for those who have already read it, please get excited because a live-action film is right around the corner.

Just recently a new teaser trailer was released along with visuals. Not only that, but the tease revealed the September 27, 2019 release date. That’s not extremely far away, to be honest, so if you’re broke, then now is the to save for something important.

We’ve come to understand the director of The Flowers of Evil is no other than Noborur Iguchim. He has worked on movies such as Japanese Ghost Stories, and The Machine Girl.

Description of the Manga:

“Bookworm Takao falls in love with Nanako, but he cannot express his feelings through words. Instead, he secretively acts out in a heat of passion which creates a huge scandal in his school. There is one person who knows his true nature, and this girl will do anything to nurture what this Charles Baudelaire hides.”

The manga was a lot of fun, so we can’t wait to see what the movie has in store for fans and newcomers alike.