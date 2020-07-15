THE GOD OF HIGH SCHOOL: Episode 2 Showcased Robert Downy Jr Look-alike As USA President

In the world of The God of High School, Donald Trump is not the President of America, but rather a man with a striking resembelance to Tony Stark.

The second episode of the God of High School anime wasn’t a huge blast to watch, but fun, nonetheless. However, writers did something rather interesting when showing off the American president. Instead of showing someone who looks like Donald Trump, they instead showcased a Robert Downey Jr. look-alike as president.

For those who are fans of the webtoon that was released many years ago, Barrack Obama was depicted as the President then, so it is quite odd for them to not highlight the current President. Well, we can assume why this was not done, but there is no need to get political.

Now, if you were wondering what the creator of God of High School, Yongje Park, has to say about the entire thing, well, look at it below:

"I think Robert Downey Jr. matches the image of a strong U.S. president portrayed in the comic, so I think it's a great match!"

Interestingly enough, Keiji Fujiwara is the man who voiced the United States president. To those who were not keeping themselves updated with the latest news. Fujiwara died in April of this year, and he was also the voice actor for Tony Stark in the last Iron Man anime, and Byakuya Ishigami in Dr. Stone.