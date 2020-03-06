THE GOD OF HIGH SCHOOL: Opening And Ending Theme Artists Revealed

Published on the site WEBTOON, Yongje Park released the Korean manhwa story The God of High School, in 2011. The series tells the story of three high school students who, with the assistance of literal Gods, competes in a fighting tournament for the ultimate prize of anything the winner desires. However, in this battle more mysteries are revealed. The series was an instant hit, in the comic scene, making the animated adaption's announcement a matter of time.

Recently, Crunchyroll unveiled a slate of "Crunchyroll Originals" which are a collection of brand new anime that have been adapted from manhwa stories. A series that has recently premiered on the platform is the highly successful anime, Tower of God. With the summer premiere date coming soon, even more reveals have been coming to get fans excited for the premiere.

In a recent reveal, Crunchyroll announced the the opening and ending themes for the series! The opening, being performed by KSUKE, will be titled "Contradiction feat. Tyler Carter". In regards to the opportunity, KSUKE had this to say; "I’m excited that my new song “Contradiction feat. Tyler Carter” is used as the opening song of “The God of High School”! I think it will make you feel stronger just by listening to it and it perfectly matches the battle scenes that are pinnacles of the anime! It will be available globally so I hope it reaches people around the world & enjoy listening to it along with the anime,”. The ending theme to the series will be performed by CIX and the song is called "WIN". Each member of the group had this to say about the chance to have a song on the series.





BX

“I remember ‘The God of High School’ being quite famous even when I was a small child and it’s an honor that we get to sing its ending theme song. I’ve never participated in a project like this so I am excited and ready to go back and read the series again! Stay tuned for ‘WIN’ performed by CIX featured as the ending theme song of the anime ‘The God of High School’! Be sure to watch the anime in real time! Thank you,”



“Reading the Webtoon series is something that I always liked since I was a small child and when I was still in school, ‘The God of High School’ was something that my friends and I often talked about! I like unrealistic heroes, so naturally all the characters are quite appealing to me. However, my number one favorite is Jin Mori, the protagonist of the story!

SEUNGHUN



“It is a true honor that we, CIX, are participating in the Webtoon-turned-anime ‘The God of High School.’ All of us have been reading the series and this is such a great opportunity for us! ‘WIN’ is a great song, easy to sing to, and I vividly remember how much fun we had recording it.

BAEJINYUNG



“I am excited that we get to be part of the anime ‘The God of High School’ based on the fun and famous Webtoon series. When I was still in school, it was so popular that I remember reading it with my friends. I’m grateful for this great opportunity and we put our hearts into the song while recording.

YONGHEE



“I am truly honored to be part of this great series that I binge-read the Webtoon series 4 times! I was so excited when I first heard about the anime series, and I can’t wait for the show to start. Personally Jin Tejin is my number one favorite because of how he is truly focused on battles. Thank you for your support for the anime ‘The God of High School’ and the ending theme song “WIN” by CIX!”

Excited for the new series? Planning on watching the second it premieres? We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments! The God of High School is set to premiere, on Crunchyroll, this July!