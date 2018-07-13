The Highly Anticipated Video Game CODE VEIN Is Delayed Until 2019

Code Vein is one of those anime inspired video games that have went on to grab a huge following despite it being in development still. Unfortunately for fans, they may have to wait another year to play.

We got the first look of Code Vein back in 2017, and yes, it looks spectacular. It’s one of the most anticipated video games and fans can’t wait to get their hands on it. The year 2018, is the scheduled release date, according to Bandai Namco in the past, but that has since changed.

Here’s the thing, Code Vein has been officially delayed to 2019, which is quite sad since many of us have been awaiting that one great Japanese RPG of the year. Nott o mention, this game is compared a lot to the Dark Souls franchise, so you know it’s no walk in the park.

Why is the game being delayed?

According to Bandai Namco, the decision to delay Code Vein into 2019 is primarily due to the need to refine the experience. Additionally, the publisher went on to add that when the game comes out next year, it’ll be worth it.

"Code Vein has received an enormous amount of positive feedback from eager fans who have received hands-on time with in-development versions of the game over the past nine months," according to Hervé Hoerdt, Vice President of Marketing and Digital at Bandai Namco Europe. "Armed with knowledge of how well the game has already been received, we made the decision to postpone the release of Code Vein to further refine its gameplay in an effort to exceed the expectations fans already have of the title. It was a difficult decision to make, but we feel it is the correct one."

The bad news doesn’t end there because the plan to allow folks to play the game at GamesCon is now canned. The reason for the omission is due to Bandai Namco wanting to show off a version of the game that is true to its vision.

Hopefully, something is shown before the end of the year, because no doubt, fans are fuming at the mouth.