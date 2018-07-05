Shonen Headlines Pictures Videos Wallpaper

The I FALL IN LOVE WITH YOU THROUGH A ROBOT Novel Will Be Getting An Anime Film Adaptation

The official website for ūsuke Yamada's Boku wa Robot Goshi no Kimi ni Koi wo Suru (I fall in love with you through a robot) novel revealed that the novel would be receiving an anime film adaptation.

Albedo | 5/7/2018
Earlier today the official website for ūsuke Yamada's novel "(I fall in love with you through a robot" revealed the news to fans that the novel would be receiving an anime film adaptation! The novel is the first novel by Yamada in four years, and it shipped on October 21st last year. The novel currently has more than 170,000 copies in print.

A-1 Pictures produced an animated promotional video advertisement for the novel to accompany its release. The 22-year-old artist loundraw designed the characters, and THE SxPLAY performed the theme song. BALCOLONY. was in charge of graphic design. Check out the promo video down below:



Approximately 1,900 participating bookstores in Japan showed the full version of the video from October 21-31. Here is a look at the cover of the novel for your viewing pleasure:

Cover


The novel's story is set in the year 2060 with Tokyo's third Olympics close at hand. While a secret project using robots moves forward, notice of a terrorist threat arrives. The story's protagonist combats terrorism and aims to protect the heroine, to whom he has given his heart. Plot twists come one after another as the story unfolds to a moving conclusion.

What are your thoughts on the announcement? Have you read the novel? Do you think the anime adaptation will be good? Let us know your answers in the usual place below!
