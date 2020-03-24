THE IRREGULAR AT MAGIC HIGH SCHOOL: New Promo For Season Two Released

In 2014, a 26 episode anime adaption of Tsutomu Satou's The Irregular at Magic High School, was released. The series was based on the light novel series of the same name and had critical acclaim from fans, along with fantastic animation. The series has also spawned a home video release along with an animated movie premiere, in 2017. However, since then not much has come for news, as ide form the rumblings of a season 2. That is, until now.



A brand new promo video for the series' second season was recently unveiled; during a livestream of the first season of the series. It has also been confirmed that hte season would cover the Visitor arc of the series! Make sure to check it out below!



Excited for the new season? We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments! The Irregular at Magic High School season 2 will premiere, in Japan, in July!