THE IRREGULAR AT MAGIC HIGH SCHOOL Will Be Returning In 2020 With Second Season
Earlier this morning on Twitter, it has been announced that the Irregular At Magic High School anime adaptation will be returning with a second season in 2020! The anime is based on the light novel series written by Tsutomu Sato and illustrated by Kana Ishida. Check out the official announcement tweet down below:
Along with the announcement of the anime returning, they have announced the main cast and staff for the second season as well! Down below is the full list of cast and staff that we have so far.
Main staff for The Irregular At Magic High School season 2:
-
Original work: Tsutomu Sato (published by ASCII Media Works under their Dengeki Bunko Imprint)
-
Original illustrations & character designs: Kana Ishida
-
Animation production: Eight Bit
Main cast for The Irregular At Magic High School season 2:
-
Yuichi Nakamura as Tatsuya Shiba
-
Saori Hayami as Miyuki Shiba
-
Yōko Hikasa as Angelina Kudo Shields
-
Yumi Uchiyama as Erika Chiba
-
Takuma Terashima as Leonhard Saijo
-
Satomi Satō as Mizuki Shibata
-
Atsushi Tamaru as Mikihiko Yoshida
-
Sora Amamiya as Honoka Mitsui
-
Yuiko Tatsumi as Shizuku Kitayama
-
Kana Hanazaw as Mayumi Saegusa
-
Marina Inoue as Mari Watanabe
-
Junichi Suwabe as Katsuto Jumonji
Here is a quick look at the teaser visual for The Irregular At Magic High School:
The Irregular At Magic Highschool Synopsis:
Based on the light novel by Tsutomu Sato, The Irregular at Magic High School is set in a world where magic exists but instead of using chants and spells, magic users cast spells with their Casting Assistant Device (CAD). The CAD is infused with the user’s Psions (a substance-less thought particle) that activates the device and constructs the magic ritual.
For fans who want to watch or rewatch the first season of the anime, Crunchyroll currently streams the first season of the anime over on their site. Click here if you want to start streaming it now!
What are your thoughts on the news? Have you already watched the first season or read the light novels? Let us know your thoughts on the news by leaving a comment down below and stay tuned for more anime news!
