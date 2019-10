THE IRREGULAR AT MAGIC HIGH SCHOOL Will Be Returning In 2020 With Second Season

Original work: Tsutomu Sato (published by ASCII Media Works under their Dengeki Bunko Imprint)

Original illustrations & character designs: Kana Ishida

Director: Risako Yoshida

Music: Taku Iwasaki

Animation production: Eight Bit

Yuichi Nakamura as Tatsuya Shiba

Saori Hayami as Miyuki Shiba

Yōko Hikasa as Angelina Kudo Shields

Yumi Uchiyama as Erika Chiba

Takuma Terashima as Leonhard Saijo

Satomi Satō as Mizuki Shibata

Atsushi Tamaru as Mikihiko Yoshida

Sora Amamiya as Honoka Mitsui

Yuiko Tatsumi as Shizuku Kitayama

Kana Hanazaw as Mayumi Saegusa

Marina Inoue as Mari Watanabe

Junichi Suwabe as Katsuto Jumonji

Based on the light novel by Tsutomu Sato, The Irregular at Magic High School is set in a world where magic exists but instead of using chants and spells, magic users cast spells with their Casting Assistant Device (CAD). The CAD is infused with the user’s Psions (a substance-less thought particle) that activates the device and constructs the magic ritual.

Earlier this morning on Twitter, it has been announced that theanime adaptation will be returning with a second season in 2020! The anime is based on the light novel series written by Tsutomu Sato and illustrated by Kana Ishida. Check out the official announcement tweet down below:Along with the announcement of the anime returning, they have announced the main cast and staff for the second season as well! Down below is the full list of cast and staff that we have so far.Main staff forseason 2:Main cast forseason 2:Here is a quick look at the teaser visual forSynopsis:For fans who want to watch or rewatch the first season of the anime, Crunchyroll currently streams the first season of the anime over on their site.