The J-Novel Club Will Be Hosting The GRIMGAR Author At This Years Anime Expo

On Tuesday the J-Novel Club announced that it will be hosting Grimgar of Fantasy and Ash Author Ao Jūmonji as a guest at this years Anime Expo. Hit the jump to get all the info!

Earlier this week fans heard the news from the J-Novel Club that it will be hosting Grimgar of Fantasy and Ash Author Ao Jūmonji as a guest at this years Anime Expo! Ao Jūmonji launched the Grimgar of Fantasy and Ash light novel series back in 2013, and Overlap Bunko published the most recent 12th novel on March 21st of this year. J-Novel Club licensed the novels and is releasing them digitally, while Seven Seas is publishing the novels physically. Mutsumi Okubashi launched a manga adaptation in Square Enix's Gangan Joker magazine in April 2015. Yen Press licensed the manga and shipped the third volume on January 23rd of this year.



The series also received an anime adaptation that premiered in January 2016. Funimation Entertainment streamed the series as it aired in Japan. The company released the series on Blu-ray Disc and DVD last May.



This year's Anime Expo will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center from July 5th to July 8th, with a pre-show event on July 4th.



Are you going to this years Anime Expo? Are you going to be seeing what Ao Jūmonji will do at the expo? Sound off with your answers in the comments below!

