THE JACK OF ALL TRADES WAS KICKED OUT OF THE HERO'S PARTY Light Novel Receives TV Anime Adaptation

Bandai Namco Filmworks officially announced on Monday that The Jack of All Trades Was Kicked Out of the Hero’s Party (Yūsha Party o Oidasareta Kiyō Binbō in Japanese), the light novel series written by, Itsuki Togami and illustrated by Yuri Kisaragi is getting a television anime adaptation. Alongside the announcement, the studio revealed a few key details, including the members of the main cast, staff, a teaser visual, a promotional video, and special celebration illustrations from the original creators of the series. Check out the trailer below:

Here is the official poster art for the series:

To help commemorate the occasion, Yuri Kisaragi, the novel’s original character designer, and Yonezou, the manga adaptation’s illustrator, each created and shared celebratory artwork pieces.

Celebration Illustration from Yuri Kisaragi

Celebration Illustration by Yonezou

Announced Cast & Staff

The anime will feature the following main cast:

Takeo Ōtsuka as Orun Dula

Hina Tachibana as Sophia Clodel

Saori Ōnishi as Selma Clodel

Hiroyuki Kanbe (Oreimo, Viper’s Creed) will be the director the series at animation studio42, with Masashi Suzuki (Lord of Vermilion: The Crimson King, Kanokon: The Girl Who Cried Fox) overseeing the series scripts. Naoto Nakamura (Date A Live IV, Date A Live V, Date A Bullet) is handling character design.

The Jack of All Trades Was Kicked Out of the Hero’s Party Synopsis: Set in a fantasy world of magic and adventure, the story follows Orun, a skilled swordsman who switched to a mage class to support the Hero’s Party. Over time, he developed his own unique magic style, dedicating himself to helping the group succeed. However, Oliver, his childhood friend and the party leader, deemed him unfit and cast him out. The party members mocked Orun, labeling him as a “jack of all trades, master of none”, and quickly replaced him with a new recruit. Disheartened but determined, Orun sets out on his own as an independent explorer. However, fate has other plans—his journey leads to new encounters that change his life. Now, to protect those who become important to him, he hones his versatile skills, striving to become the “ultimate all-rounder.”



Togami first introduced the story on Shōsetsuka ni Narō in February 2021, and the series is still ongoing. Kodansha later began publishing the novels in print, with the eighth volume released on December 2. The manga adaptation by Yonezou originally debuted on Kodansha’s Suiyōbi no Sirius website in October 2021, and its 13th volume hit shelves on December 9th. With over 3.8 million copies currently in circulation, the series has gained a dedicated following, and fans can now look forward to experiencing Orun’s journey on the big screen in animated form.

What are your thoughts on the announcement? Have you heard of this series before? Will you be adding this to your future watch list? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below! As always, stay tuned to Animemojo.com for more anime and anime related news!