The KAMEN RIDER AMAZONS Series Will Get 2 Films This May

Earlier this year Toei announced that it would be releasing two compilation films for the Kamen Rider Amazons anime series! Get the full details after the jump.

Earlier this year Toei announced that its Kamen Rider Amazons series will be getting two compilation films. The films will compile the events of the show's first and second season respectively. The first film will be called, Kamen Rider Amazons Season 1: Kakusei (Awakening), opens in Japan on May 5th. The second film will be called, Kamen Rider Amazons Season 2: Rinne (Reincarnation), opens in Japan on May 12th.



In good news for fans, both of the films will open before the Kamen Rider Amazons The Movie: Saigo no Shinpan (Final Judgement) film, which concludes the storyline of the second season. The film opens on May 19th. The movie will introduce Kamen Rider Amazon Neo Alpha and will feature the final battle between Jin and Haruka, Kamen Rider Amazons Alpha and Omega, respectively.



What are your thoughts on the announcements? Are you a fan of the live-action Kamen Rider Amazons series? Sound off with your thoughts on the series down below!

