The KONOSUBA: LEGEND OF CRIMSON Anime Film To Stream On Crunchyroll Later This Month
After hittng Japanese theaters back in August, Studio J.C. Staff's KonoSuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! Legend of Crimson (Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku o!) is set to hit BD & DVD in Japan on March 25. That same day, an English-subtitled version of the film will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll. At an unspecified date in April, an English-language dub of the film will also become available.
Instead of a new season, the Konsuba TV anime continued the story with an anime film that was released in Japanese theaters last August and in North America this past November.
Crunchyroll and Fathom Events previously teamed for a limited theatrical-run of the film in North America back on November 12 and 14, where it grossed $1.135 million.
The first two anime seasons adapted the first 4 volumes of Natsume Akatsuki's light novel series while Legend of Crimson covers the 5th volume- to date, there have been 16 volumes released in the ongoing series. Yen Press holds the English license for the series and has released 10 volumes to date, with the 11th set for release on April 21, 2020.
Takaomi Kanasaki, the director of the TV anime returned to direct the film for Studio J.C. Staff. Additional original anime staff returning for the project include Makoto Uezu (script), Koichi Kikuta (character designs), and Masato Kōda (music composition). The original seiyus also returned to lend their voices for the film.
A video game-loving shut-in, Satou Kazuma's life should've ended when he was hit by a truck, but through a twist of fate, he ends up reincarnating in another world--and dragging the troublemaking goddess, Aqua, the wildly dorky mage, Megumin, and the unrelentingly delusional lady knight, Darkness, with him.
Now, the Crimson Demon village that Megumin and Yunyun are from is facing a threat that could mean it's ending. Kazuma and his gang follow Yunyun, who returns to the Crimson Demon village intent on saving it... when they are faced with their greatest threat yet! What will become of the unremarkable adventurer Kazuma's life in another world?!
