The MMORPG Themed Light Novel Series SEVEN SENSES OF THE RE'UNION Will Get An Anime Adaptation
Earlier today, the first key visual and detailed information including its broadcasting schedule and main staff have been revealed for the upcoming TV anime adaptation of Noritake Tao's light novel Seven Senses of the Re'Union. The official site and Twitter page for the anime also opened today.
The anime is set to premiere on TBS on July 5th of this year, then on its BS channel BS-TBS two days later. In early June, there will also be a special web program "Shichisei no Subaru Guilmen (Guild Member) Night" (tentative title) will start streaming on Nico Nico Live. Its first show will introduce the anime's main voice cast and first promo video.
Here is your first look down below at the key visual for the anime series:
The current main staff that have been announced are:
Director: Yoshito Nishouji (Koro Teacher Quest)
Series Composition: Takao Yoshioka (Interviews with Monster Girls, Konohana Kitan)
Character Designer/Chief Animation Director: Yumiko Yamamoto (Konohana Kitan episode animation director)
Anime Production: Lerche (Hakumei and Mikochi, Konohana Kitan)
The story is described as:
In the internationally popular MMORPG "Union," there was a legendary party called "Subaru" consisting of elementary school friends. But one of its members, Asahi Kuga died in the real world at the same time when she was over in the game. As a result, "Union" stopped its service and the other members of "Subaru" became separated. After six years from the incident, Haruto Amou, a member of "Subaru" who now becomes a high school boy, logs in to the new "Re'Union" and meets his childhood friend Asahi, who was supposed to be dead six years ago. Is she a digital ghost, or something else?
What are your thoughts on the announcement? Have you read the light novel series? Are you a fan of the MMORPG anime shows? Let us know what your first RPG or MMORPG experience was in the comments below!
