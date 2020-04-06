THE NEW PRINCE OF TENNIS: HYOTEI VS. RIKKAI GAME OF FUTURE Staff Announced For New Anime

The staff has been revealed for the upcoming anime, The New Prince of Tennis: Hyotei vs. Rikkai Game of Future! Hit the jump for the reveals!

In 1999, Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump introduced readers to Takeshi Konomi's The Prince of Tennis. The sports manga series follows a young middle schooler as he takes on multiple rivals from different school, in tennis matches. Though the concept is simple, the show was such a hit that an anime series was released in the early 2000's. The franchise also spawned a live action film, video games and even stage plays!

Bouncing off from the original series, The New Prince of Tennis launched in Shueisha's Jump SQ magazine, in 2009. The series is a direct sequel, written by Konomi, and follows main character Ryoma Ehcizen, from the first series, and his continuing journey in facing off in various other tennis opponents, That series met equal success to the original and even got its own anime and OVA series. Now, a new and original project has been in development.

is a new series developed specifically for anime. The series tells a new story about the competition between Hyotei and Rekkai, Konomi will be helping with series development, by supervising matchmaking. The really fun part of the series is this marks the first time the two schools have faced. Recently, in Jump SQ, new staff members were revelaed which includes director, Keiichiro Kawaguchi (ISLAND), writer Mitsutaka Hirota (Nanbaka) and Akiharu Ishii (Blood+) will be working on character design.





While there is no set release date yet, its safe to say the new series will be very fun and exciting! Can't wait for The New Prince of Tennis: Hyotei vs. Rekkai Game of Future? Planning on catching up on the older series? We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments!