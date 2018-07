The New ULTRAMAN Anime Will Premiere On Netflix Next Spring With A Worldwide Simultaneous Release

It was already announced a CG anime adaptation of the popularseries would arrive some time next year, but thanks to the 12th volume of Eiichi Shimizu and Tomohiro Shimoguchi's Ultraman manga ( via Anime News Network ) we now know the show will debut worldwide Spring 2019 on Netflix.Details on the upcoming anime are still pretty scarce, but we do know Kenji Kamiyama of (Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex) and Shinji Aramaki (Appleseed Alpha) will direct the highly anticipated series for Production I.G.Also, towards the end of last year, fans were treated to a very brief teaser which showcased some of the series’ visuals and announced the previously mentioned staff members.You can check out the exciting teaser below: