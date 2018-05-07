The New ULTRAMAN Anime Will Premiere On Netflix Next Spring With A Worldwide Simultaneous Release
It was already announced a CG anime adaptation of the popular Ultraman series would arrive some time next year, but thanks to the 12th volume of Eiichi Shimizu and Tomohiro Shimoguchi's Ultraman manga (via Anime News Network) we now know the show will debut worldwide Spring 2019 on Netflix.
It was revealed last year that a new Ultraman animewould arrive 2019, but now some new details have narrowed down the release date to next spring and reveal the series will debut worldwide on Netflix...
Details on the upcoming anime are still pretty scarce, but we do know Kenji Kamiyama of (Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex) and Shinji Aramaki (Appleseed Alpha) will direct the highly anticipated series for Production I.G.
Also, towards the end of last year, fans were treated to a very brief teaser which showcased some of the series’ visuals and announced the previously mentioned staff members.
You can check out the exciting teaser below:
