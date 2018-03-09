The NO GAME, NO LIFE ZERO Movie Is Available Through HIDIVE

As of September 1st, you can enjoy the movie No game, No life Zero through the HIDIVE platform. In addition, the feature film based on Yū Kamiya's light novel series is available in both the original and subtitled versions, in English and even in Spanish.



No game, no life Zero adapts to the big screen the sixth volume of the series of light novels and it premiered in Japanese cinemas in July 2017. Like the anime series, Madhouse is behind the project with Atsuko Ishizuka (No game, no life, A Place Further Than the Universe) on the director's chair and Jukki Hanada (Chobits, Chuunibyou demo Koi ga Shitai!) in charge of the script. As for the design of characters, it falls on Satoshi Tazaki, known for (Overlord II).



The film features the same cast as the television series, although many of them play different characters. Since, according to the story of the film, they lived six millennia before Sora and Shiro reach this alternate world.



The series of novels of No Game No Life has an animated adaptation for television. A series of 12 episodes produced and animated by MadHouse in 2014. It also featured the direction of Atsuko Ishizuka and screenplay by Jukki Hanada. The anime can also be enjoyed through Netflix.







Amid chaos and destruction, a young man named Riku leads humanity toward tomorrow. One day, in the ruins of an Elf city, he meets Shuvi, an exiled "Ex-machina" android who asks him to teach her what it means to have a human heart.