The Premise For BACK STREET GIRLS Is Absolutely (And Hilariously) Bonkers
Bakku Sutorīto Gāruzu or Back Street Girls in English follows three inept yakuza underlings who just royally screwed up on a big job. Their boss gives them two choices: commit Seppuku or undergo "gender reassignment surgery" and form an idol group. After the surgery and a year of training, the group actually becomes popular and turns into a major moneymaker for the criminal organization.
Back Street Girls, an upcoming anime about yakuza criminals forced to undergo "gender reassignment surgery" and form an idol group is definitely going to be the most memeable new show of the Summer season.
The official website for the upcoming anime can be found here: http://backstreetgirls-anime.toeiad.co.jp/
Studio J.C. Staff is handling the adaptation, with Chiaki Kon (Golden Time, Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Crystal Season 3) set to direct and Susumu Yamakawa, who previously worked as Director of Photography on a number of anime titles, is writing the script.
