THE PROMISED NEVERLAND Anime Shares Its Official Character Designs
Thanks to user YonkouProductions, we have the first look at the official character designs from The Promised Neverland. This anime series is inspired by the manga of the same name that has been publishing since August 2016 and has 11 volumes out right now. Viz Media has the North American license and publishes it.
Authors Posuka Demizu and Kaiu Shirai's mystery horror sci-fi shonen manga series, The Promised Neverland, has shared the official character designs for its anime adaptation.
The anime series is animated by CloverWorks, directed by Mamoru Kanbe, written by Toshiya Ono, Takahiro Obata produces the music and Amazon Video licenses it. The anime will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video. The original network that broadcasted it is Fuji TV. The series has a January 2019 release date.
