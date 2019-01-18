THE RISING OF THE SHIELD HERO Anime Series Shares Episode 3 Preview

The official KADOKAWAanime YouTube channel has uploaded a new 30-second preview of its upcoming third episode. The video shows what fans can expect in the next installment of the show as we see more action with all of the heroes this time, Raphtalia is back to inspire protection from fans, it brings a new enemy to the fray and leaves with a tease.
The total episode count for the first season is 25. The anime adaptation of author Aneko Yusagi's fantasy light novel series will have four Blu-ray and DVD volumes with the following release dates: April 24, May 24, June 26 and July 24. There is no word on when the English dub will air.
English Dub Cast
Naofumi Iwatani - Billy Kametz
Raphtalia - Erica Mendez
Filo - Brianna Knickerbocker
Ren Amaki - Alan Lee
Motoyasu Kitamura - Xander Mobus
Itsuki Kawasumi - Erik Scott Kimerer
Japanese Cast
Sarah Emi Bridcutt
Yutaka Nakano
Hiroki Yasumoto
Asami Seto - Raphtalia
Kaito Ishikawa - Naofumi Iwatani
Makoto Takahashi - Motoyasu Kitamura
Yoshitaka Yamaya - Itsuki Kawasumi
Yoshitsugu Matsuoka - Ren Amaki
Kinema Citrus animates the series with Takao Abo sitting on the director's chair. Keigo Koyanagi is writing the screenplay, Masahiro Suwa adapts the character designs by Minami Seira and Kevin Penkin is in charage of musical composition.
The light novel series has been publishing since 2012 and is written by Yusagi Aneko with illustrations by Seira Minami. The Kadokawa publishing house has released 19 volumes in total and a manga adaptation was launched back in 2014, written and illustrated by Kyu Aiya. The manga has 10 volumes out.
Iwatani Naofumi, a run-of-the-mill otaku, finds a book in the library that summons him to another world. He is tasked with joining the sword, spear, and bow as one of the Four Cardinal Heroes and fighting the Waves of Catastrophe as the Shield Hero.Excited by the prospect of a grand adventure, Naofumi sets off with his party. However, merely a few days later, he is betrayed and loses all his money, dignity, and respect. Unable to trust anyone anymore, he employs a slave named Raphtalia and takes on the Waves and the world.But will he really find a way to overturn this desperate situation? The curtain rises on a fantasy adventure about the rise of a man who has lost it all.
The Rising of the Shield Hero is streaming its English subtitles in Crunchyroll
