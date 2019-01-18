THE RISING OF THE SHIELD HERO Anime Series Shares Episode 3 Preview

The brand new isekai shonen anime series, The Rising of the Shield Hero , has released a quick preview of its third episode. Here is more information on the series.

The official KADOKAWAanime YouTube channel has uploaded a new 30-second preview of its upcoming third episode. The video shows what fans can expect in the next installment of the show as we see more action with all of the heroes this time, Raphtalia is back to inspire protection from fans, it brings a new enemy to the fray and leaves with a tease.



The total episode count for the first season is 25. The anime adaptation of author Aneko Yusagi's fantasy light novel series will have four Blu-ray and DVD volumes with the following release dates: April 24, May 24, June 26 and July 24. There is no word on when the English dub will air.

English Dub Cast

Naofumi Iwatani - Billy Kametz

Raphtalia - Erica Mendez

Filo - Brianna Knickerbocker

Ren Amaki - Alan Lee

Motoyasu Kitamura - Xander Mobus

Itsuki Kawasumi - Erik Scott Kimerer

Japanese Cast

Sarah Emi Bridcutt

Yutaka Nakano

Hiroki Yasumoto

Asami Seto - Raphtalia

Kaito Ishikawa - Naofumi Iwatani

Makoto Takahashi - Motoyasu Kitamura

Yoshitaka Yamaya - Itsuki Kawasumi

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka - Ren Amaki



Kinema Citrus animates the series with Takao Abo sitting on the director's chair. Keigo Koyanagi is writing the screenplay, Masahiro Suwa adapts the character designs by Minami Seira and Kevin Penkin is in charage of musical composition.



The light novel series has been publishing since 2012 and is written by Yusagi Aneko with illustrations by Seira Minami. The Kadokawa publishing house has released 19 volumes in total and a manga adaptation was launched back in 2014, written and illustrated by Kyu Aiya. The manga has 10 volumes out.

