THE RISING OF THE SHIELD HERO: Franchise's 4 Panel Comedy Manga Announces Conclusion

The four-panel comedy manga spin-off of The Rising of the Shield Hero has announced its conclusion. Hit the jump to learn more about the ending of the spin-off series and when to get the final volume!

Originating as a light novel series, Aneko Yusagi launched The Rising of the Shield Hero, in 2013. The series was published through One Peace Books and continues to launch new volumes to this day.

The series follows a young man who spends a lot of his time reading manga and playing video games. Everything in his life ends up changing as he finds himself transported to a fantasy world. In this world, he is given the weakest weapon of the lot, the shield, and his luck does not get much better after he is left with nothing and betrayed by those he trusted. The young man must now earn everything back while surviving in the deadly world.

The light novel series was a huge success, with 22 volumes published. From the success of the series, an anime was later released, in 2019, that was met with equal acclaim. From that point on, other spin-offs were then created that included stage plays, and even manga!

One such manga was released, in 2018, in the pages of Kadokawa's Dengeki Daioh G. The series, titled A Day in the Life of the Shield Hero, is a four-panel comedy manga written by Akagasi. In its run, the series has published two compiled volumes of the manga.

In the most recent issue of Dengeki Daioh G, the writer of the series revealed that the most recent chapter would be its last. With the series concluding, fans can look forward to the third compiled volume being its last. Make sure to share your thoughts on the reveal in the comments!

Naofumi Iwatani, an uncharismatic otaku who spends his days on games and manga, suddenly finds himself summoned to a parallel universe! He discovers he is one of four heroes equipped with legendary weapons and tasked with saving the world from its prophesied destruction. As the Shield Hero, the weakest of the heroes, all is not as it seems. Naofumi is soon alone, penniless, and betrayed. With no one to turn to, and nowhere to run, he is left with only his shield. Now, Naofumi must rise to become the legendary Shield Hero and save the world!

The final volume of A Day in the Life of the Shield Hero ships this August!